India records 5,221 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 11:04 ist
A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to  47,176, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

