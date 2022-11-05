India registers 1,082 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 15,200

India logs 1,082 new Covid cases; active cases at 15K

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,13,761 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.19%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2022, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 10:41 ist
A decrease of 505 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours Credit: AFP File Photo

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 4,46,59,447 on Saturday with 1,082 fresh infections, while the number of active cases declined to 15,200, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral infection climbed to 5,30,486 with seven fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 505 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,13,761 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

So far, 219.71 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's website.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Of the five deaths reported in the span of 24 hours, two were from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

