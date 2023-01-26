India reports 132 new Covid cases, active cases decline to 1,906

India:132 new covid cases, active cases down to 1,906

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 14:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 132 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 1,906, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,46,82,338.

The death toll stood at 5,30,738 with one previous death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now account for 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,694, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.35 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

