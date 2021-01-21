India reports 15,223 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths

India on Thursday reported 15,223 new Covid-19 cases, 19,965 discharges, and 151 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,06,10,883 and the death toll is at 1,52,869. A total of 8,06,484 people have been vaccinated so far, according to data released by the ministry.

