India reports 21,257 new Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2021, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 09:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 21,257 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

