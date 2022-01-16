India reports 2.71 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 314 deaths; Omicron tally rises to 7,743

Continuing its daily surge of Covid-19 cases, India reported 2,71,202 fresh infections on Sunday, with 314 more succumbing to the virus, government data showed.

7,743 Omicron cases have been detected so far.

India now has 15,50,377 active cases while the death toll is at 4,86,066. The positivity rate declined from 16.66 per cent on Saturday to 16.28 per cent on Sunday.

A total of 70,24,48,838 samples were tested up to January 15 of which 16,65,404 samples were tested on January 15. Meanwhile, 1,56,76,15,454 have been vaccinated so far under the national immunisation drive.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos