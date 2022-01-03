India sees 33,750 new Covid-19 cases: Highest in over 3 months

India on Monday reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest since September 18, 2021, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country also recorded 123 deaths in the same duration, taking the total death toll to 481,893.

Active cases now stand at 1,45,582. The country's Omicron tally has touched 1,700

Meanwhile 10,846 persons recovered over the past one day taking the total recoveries to 3,42,95,407.

India has inoculated 1,45,68,89,306 persons so far under the national immunisation drive, The country will begin vaccinating 15-18-year-olds from Monday.

The Co-WIN platform had recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years till Sunday evening

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin.

