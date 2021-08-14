India sees 38,667 new Covid-19 cases, 478 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,56,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,732 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases rose to 3,87,673, comprising 1.21 per cent of the total cases.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, 22,29,798 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 4,91,700,577.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,38,088, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 53.61 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.