India sees 39,742 single-day Covid-19 cases, 535 fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 10:05 ist
A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown in Bengaluru, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's tally of Covid-19 infections rose by 39,742 over 24 hours to reach 3,13,71,901, while 535 more people succumbed to the virus during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,551, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 4,08,212.

A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload over the past one day.

