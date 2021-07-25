India sees 39,742 single-day Covid-19 cases, 535 fatalities

India's tally of Covid-19 infections rose by 39,742 over 24 hours to reach 3,13,71,901, while 535 more people succumbed to the virus during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,551, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 4,08,212.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload over the past one day.