India sees 42,625 new Covid-19 cases, 562 deaths

With a single-day rise of 42,625 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,17,69,132 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,757 with 562 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have climbed to 4,10,353 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022 with 36,668 persons being discharged in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Also, 18,47,518 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 47,31,42,307, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.3 per cent, according to the ministry.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.31 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.