India sees over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

India added a record 2,34,692 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,45,26,609, while active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,75,649 with 1,341 new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 16,79,740, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,26,71,220.

(With PTI inputs)