India sees over 2L new Covid cases for 3rd straight day

India sees over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

The death toll increased to 1,75,649 with 1,341 new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 10:01 ist
People, not adhering to social distancing norms, at Khetan Super Market amid coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Friday, April 16, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India added a record 2,34,692 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,45,26,609, while active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,75,649 with 1,341 new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 9 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 16,79,740, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,26,71,220.

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 