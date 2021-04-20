India sees worst spike in death toll, logs over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for 6th straight day

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 1.53 crore with a single-day rise of 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases mounted to 1,53,21,089 and the death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for 41 days in a row, the active cases have increased to 20,31,977, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)