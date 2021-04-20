Worst spike in Covid deaths, over 2L cases for 6th day

India sees worst spike in death toll, logs over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for 6th straight day

The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 09:47 ist
Health workers and family members, wearing protective suits, perform the last rites of a person who died of Covid-19, at Cremation Ground in Jammu, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 1.53 crore with a single-day rise of 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases mounted to 1,53,21,089 and the death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase for 41 days in a row, the active cases have increased to 20,31,977, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
India
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

 