India sends air bubble proposals to Saudi Arabia, nine others

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, in reply to a question posed by IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, said that India is waiting for replies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 16:01 ist
As of November 24, India formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries. Credit: DH File Photo

India has sent a proposal to Saudi Arabia and nine other countries for operating flights under air bubble agreements, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

As of November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

"We have 10 proposals pending for air bubble agreement. We have forwarded the proposals to these countries. Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear from them," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha, in reply to a question posed by IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer.

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

