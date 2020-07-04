India set to overtake Russia as third worst-hit by Covid-19

On Saturday evening, India had 6,59,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19 against Russia’s 6,73,564. While India had reported 18,655 deaths due to the infectious disease, Russia had reported far fewer fatalities at 10,027.

While India is now adding more than 20,000 new cases daily, Russia has been adding about 6,500 cases every day. The maximum cases reported in a single day in Russia was 11,656 on May 11,

India had 6,62,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the death toll had reached 18,949.

While Maharashtra remained the top contributor to the national tally of new Covid-19 infections, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were adding cases at a faster pace than the national growth rate.

Tamil Nadu had added 4,329 cases on Saturday morning to cross the one-lakh infections mark, while Telangana and Karnataka had added 1,892 and 1,694 new cases respectively. Andhra Pradesh reported 837 new infections. Kerala, too, has added 211 new cases, which is higher by the trends witnessed in the state in the past week.

The number of Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease has also been rising steadily with 14,335 persons being discharged from hospitals between Friday and Saturday.

A total of 3,94,226 Covid-19 patients have been cured of the disease so for, taking the recovery rate to 60.81%. The number of patients under active medical supervision was 2,35,433 as on Saturday.

On the testing front, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested a total of 2,42,383 samples for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 95.40 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry revised the dosage of anti-viral drug remdesivir to be administered to Covid-19 patients in the moderate stage of illness from the earlier six days to five days.

The ministry released an updated 'Clinical Management Protocols for Covid-19' that stated that the drug, administered in the form of injection, should be given at a dose of 200 mg on day one followed by 100 mg daily for four days.