India subtly changes stand, but not to go against Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was conspicuously silent, when American Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, sharing the podium with his Indian, Australian and Japanese counterparts in Melbourne on February 11, warned about the consequences if the international community remained a mute spectator to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Jaishankar broke his silence at the Munich Security Conference about a week later. Even as the US has been trying to draw a parallel between China’s belligerence against India and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine, External Affairs Minister rejected the argument, saying the situations in the two regions have not been “analogous”.

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of military operations in Ukraine, New Delhi, however, did send out a subtle but firm message to Moscow, underlining that the contemporary global order had been built on the United Nations Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

When the Security Council met in New York early on Saturday and voted on a resolution the US-sponsored to condemn Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, India abstained and its envoy to the UN, T S Tirumurti, told the council: “It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it”.

No, India did not echo the US and other nations in condemning Russia. But the subtle change in its stand on the issue was not lost on anyone around the Horse Shoe Table at the UN headquarters in New York.

The strategic balance New Delhi maintains in its ties with Moscow and Washington D.C has been under stress ever since US-Russia tension escalated over Ukraine.

India has been avoiding siding with the US and the other western nations in condemning Russia, even as it has been calling for resolving the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Blinken raised the issue of Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine, not only in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Quad but also discussed it separately in the bilateral meeting with Jaishankar, apparently in view of India’s friendly relations with Russia and the decades-old defence cooperation between the two nations.

New Delhi, however, still refrained from calling out Putin even after he signed decrees in Moscow on February 22 to dispatch troops to Donetsk and Luhansk after declaring the two enclaves in Ukraine as independent republics. It, however, expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of tension along the Ukraine-Russia border.

But as Kremlin went ahead and launched the military operations in Ukraine early on February 24, PM Modi’s government was left with no other option, but to review its stand and bring about subtle changes in its approach. It started with the PM’s call to the Russian President late on Thursday.

Modi tacitly conveyed New Delhi’s disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reiterated to Putin his long-standing conviction that the differences between Moscow and the Nato could only be resolved through “honest and sincere dialogue”.

He also appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, thus gently nudging the Russian President to stop bombing Ukraine. He of course also sought Moscow’s support to evacuate India’s 16000 citizens spread across the war-torn cities of the East European nation.

“We’re in consultation with India today. We haven’t resolved that completely,” President Joe Biden told journalists in White House late on Thursday. He was replying to a question if India was in sync with the US stand that any nation that countenanced Russia’s aggression against Ukraine would be stained by association.

Not only did India tacitly remind Russia at the UNSC that no solution could ever be targeted at the cost of human lives, Prime Minister himself also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone and expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

The Modi government could not have continued to avoid even tacitly criticizing Russia for its invasion into Ukraine, particularly at a time when India itself is facing territorial aggression by China.

