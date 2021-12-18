India successfully test fires nuclear-capable 'Agni P' ballistic missile

India successfully test fired new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha at 11:06 am.

"Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," the ministry said.

The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the team to have done the second development flight trial with many additional features and congratulated for the consecutive success within the same calendar year.

