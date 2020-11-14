India summons Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan mission over ceasefire violations along LoC

The Government on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over recent unprovoked ceasefire violation by the soldiers of the neighbouring country along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said.

India condemned “in the strongest terms” the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by the armed forces of Pakistan.

“It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy calibre weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians,” the senior officials of the MEA conveyed to the diplomat of the neighbouring country’s High Commission in New Delhi.

New Delhi also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by armed forces of the neighbouring country.

“Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the MEA, said.