India to assume G20 Presidency for a year starting December

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.
Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
Press Release on the forthcoming Presidency: https://t.co/LFQ6dmQgEd
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2022
More to follow...
