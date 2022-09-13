India to assume G20 Presidency for a year starting Dec

India to assume G20 Presidency for a year starting December

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2022, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 10:25 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
India News
Ministry of External Affairs

What's Brewing

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

 