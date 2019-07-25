India to get above-average monsoon rains in 2 weeks

India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below-average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on Thursday.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55% of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5 trillion economy.

"In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above-average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country," said an official with the India Meteorological Department.

India has received 17% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.