India to get above-average monsoon rains in 2 weeks

Reuters
New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2019, 17:50pm ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2019, 17:58pm ist
AFP File Photo for representation

India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below-average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on Thursday.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55% of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5 trillion economy.

"In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above-average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country," said an official with the India Meteorological Department.

India has received 17% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

