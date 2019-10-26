India to hold joint naval exercise Saudi Arabia

India is set to go ahead to hold its first-ever joint naval exercise with Saudi Arabia soon – notwithstanding heightened tension in and around Persian Gulf region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He is expected to discuss with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia ways to step up bilateral defence cooperation.

T S Tirumurti, Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the navies of India and Saudi Arabia would hold the first joint exercise either towards the end of December 2019 or in the beginning of January 2020. “Needless to say this is a very significant development,” he said, briefing journalists on Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

India is going to hold the inaugural naval exercise with Saudi Arabia at a time when the tension in and around the Persian Gulf heightened as a consequence of United States re-imposing sanctions on Iran on November 4, 2018. The US re-imposed sanctions on Iran almost six months after President Donald Trump's administration decided to withdraw from the deal, which the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (US, China, France, UK and Russia), Germany and European Union had inked with Tehran in 2015 to end the row over the controversial nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic.

Trump Administration deployed additional military assets in the Persian Gulf in May this year, citing intelligence reports suggesting that Iran and its proxies might target the US interests and allies in the region and even threaten the Strait of Hormuz.

Almost one-third of the world’s liquefied natural gas and almost 25% of total global oil consumption passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, making it a highly important strategic route for international trade.

The decades-old feud between Iran and Saudi Arabia, an ally of the US, also escalated over the past few months – particularly after four commercial ships, including two Saudi Aramco oil tankers, were damaged near the port of Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) in the Gulf of Oman on May 12. The US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran, however, rubbished the allegation.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are allegedly backed by Iran, on May 14 carried out multiple drone attacks on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

Though India's naval exercise with Saudi Arabia is likely to raise the hackles of Iran, New Delhi seems set to go ahead. India already drastically slashed its energy imports from Iran.