India to probe accidental missile firing into Pakistan

The defence ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 20:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The defence ministry on Friday said a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance led to the accidental firing of a missile on March 9. The ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the "incident is deeply regrettable".

The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.

Also Read — India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

The defence ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it. "On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," it said in a statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.

