India to resume international flights from December 15

Indian skies are finally fully opening up with the government on Friday announcing the resumption of scheduled international flights to all countries from December 15, almost 21 months after the suspension of services following Covid-19 pandemic.

Since July last year, international flights were allowed to operate under air bubble arrangements with 28 countries but no full-scale international operations were ongoing since March 23, 2020.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the decision to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from December 15 has been taken after examining the issue with the ministries of Home, External Affairs and Health and Family Welfare.

The decision comes at a time when a new strain of Covid-19 has been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana and the government asking authorities to conduct "rigorous screening and testing" of passengers coming from such countries.

The countries have been categorised into three -- not at risk, at-risk but have air bubble arrangements and at-risk and no air bubble agreement.

All services from countries identified as 'not at risk' will be allowed as per bilateral air service arrangements.

For countries 'at-risk' but have air bubble arrangements, 75% of pre-Covid operations of Indian and foreign carriers, whichever is higher or a minimum of seven frequencies per week.

Only 50% of bilateral capacity entitlements or 50% of pre-Covid operations, whichever is higher, will be allowed for countries 'at-risk' but have no air bubble arrangements.

"The resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services with effect from 15 December, 2021 would imply reversion to bilaterally agreed capacity entitlements and termination of air bubble arrangements," a circular issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

However, it said, due to prevailing Covid-19 situation, the capacity entitlements should be as per the category of countries based on enlistment of countries as "at-risk" from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As on November 26, countries in Europe, including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel are in the "at-risk" list of countries.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal has indicated that the international services will be allowed "very soon". Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said the government was evaluating the process for normalising international operations and asserted that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

