India to soon have virtual courts that function round the clock

India will soon have virtual courts that function round the clock to hear cases other than traffic e-challans. According to a report in The Times of India, the Ministry of Law and Justice has invited proposals from various sources including judicial institutions, law universities, IIMs and IITs for a detailed look into the matter. The proposals are to be submitted by August 1.

"The concept is aimed at reducing footfalls in the courts by eliminating the physical presence of violators or advocates in the court," the notice issued by the law ministry read, according to TOI.

The notification further goes on to state the functioning of virtual courts will be overseen by virtual judges whose jurisdiction can be extended to the entire state. The working hours of the judges may be 24/7. "Neither litigant need to come to court nor judge will have to physically preside over the court. Thus precious judicial time will also be saved," the notification read.

Further, a study proposal has been invited to assess the performance of commercial courts and their adherence to deadlines for the timely disposal of commercial cases.

At present, the facility is available for litigants to file complaints electronically through e-filing and also pay the court fees or fine amount online. The status of the case can also be viewed. There are around 21 virtual courts in 17 states and Union Territories currently.

Meanwhile, in an effort to increase efficiency in handling traffic e-challans, the Gujarat High Court has designated 20 new Virtual Traffic Courts across the state.

The move comes after a proposal was sent to the Gujarat government suggesting the creation of these courts, which will be situated in various regions across the state.

These courts will handle e-challans remotely, utilising the Supreme Court eCommittee's resources to ensure optimal judicial productivity, according to the circular.

(With inputs from IANS)