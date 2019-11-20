India, US conduct joint disaster assistance exercise

Soldiers of US marine and US navy conducted a joint exercise with Indian soldiers in the area of humanitarian assistance and disaster response. The joint exercise on Wednesday was held in Kakinada of East Godavari district.

According to a press release, the exercise included staff-planning events as well as field training that simulated moving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore. Training like this builds the capacity of both the US and Indian participants while improving their ability to operate together, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Eastern Fleet Commander, said that the exercise aimed at improving the capacity of both India and the United States to face the challenges of humanitarian crisis during natural calamities like cyclones.

"We are here because both the United States and India are willing to help each other in building their capacities to work better during bad times," said Lt. Col. Dana Demer, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander. He said both the countries are well-equipped and well-trained for humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

This activity was part nine-day Tiger Triumph that started in Vizag on 13 November and will conclude on Thursday in Kakinada. More than 500 US Marines and sailors and 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors, and airmen are a part of the nine-day joint exercise. The exercise also includes ships — INS Jalashwa (L41) and USS Germantown.