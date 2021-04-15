India vows to decide on foreign Covid shots in 3 days

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

Currently, two vaccines -- Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) -- are being used for inoculation in India

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 15:33 ist
A dose of a single-shot Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign Covid-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna to sell their shots.

Also Read | Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced Covid-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

The regulator "will process such applications for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation" and its chief "will consider and take a decision within 03 working days from date of submission of complete application by the applicant," the health ministry said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 