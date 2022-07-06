India Weather Live: Holiday for schools in Karnataka districts amid heavy showers

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. In Delhi, the IMD earlier issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers. Follow for more live updates only on DH!
Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region.
Two National Disaster Response Teams arrived in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Tuesday as heavy rains caused the water level of Panchganga river to rise rapidly

One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was under way for another, a police official said. A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.
Heavy rain leaves anganwadi centre, school flooded in Mangaluru
Heavy rains caused flood water to enter an anganwadi centre at Ucchilagudde in Someshwara. The fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the materials from the centre to a safer location.
Holiday for schools in Karnataka districts amid heavy showers
Rains pound Mumbai, Konkan, many towns flooded, 3,500 shifted
Torrential rains pounded the country's commercial capital Mumbai, coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra since last night, inundating many towns, and villages in different areas, hitting road and rail traffic, and forcing evacuation of around 3,500 people to safer areas.
Personally monitoring the situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put all districts on high alert, visited the Disaster Management Centre and directed officials to make all arrangements including shifting of people living in vulnerable areas as the incessant rains continued.