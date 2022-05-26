India will continue to help Sri Lanka, says PM Modi

India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka and support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the neighbouring nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He also said that India has also spoken strongly in the international forum for extending economic support to Sri Lanka.

In his speech after laying the foundation stone for various projects, including the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway, Modi said Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times.

“I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka. This includes financial support, support of fuel, food, medicines and other essential items,” he said, adding that many Indian organisations and individuals have sent assistance.

However, he did not mention the assistance from the Tamil Nadu Government.

Modi said the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway which passes through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will connect two key centres of growth. The four-lane elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai port more efficient and decongest city traffic, he added.

To boost the economic growth of the country and with a vision to make Chennai port a hub of economic development, the foundation stone for Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai has been laid today, Modi said, adding that his government was committed to developing such Multi-Modal Logistic Parks in other parts of the country.

He also said the Centre was fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture and recalled the inauguration of the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in January.

“A 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. Since BHU is located in my constituency, the joy was extra special,” he said.