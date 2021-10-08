'Indian, Chinese troops briefly engaged in face-off in Tawang sector last week'

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides according to established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

It is learnt that the face-off took place around 10 days ago when nearly 100 Chinese army personnel tried to enter the Indian territory but were forced back.

The people cited above indicated that there were some "physical engagement" between the two sides.

When asked to comment on news reports about Indian troops detaining a few Chinese military personnel after crossing the border last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhou Lijian said in Beijing that he was not aware of it.

"I am not aware of relevant information," the official said.

The fresh incident of the face-off came weeks after around 100 Chinese troops transgressed the LAC in Uttarakhand in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand.

"The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the countries. Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions have been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," said a source.

It said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception.

"Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides," the source said.

"Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences," the source said.

The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.

"This is routine business whenever patrols meet wherever there's differing perceptions on LAC.Both sides patrol. Just that in this instance, the patrols happened to meet," said another source.

The Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place within the next three-four days, said a source.

Last month, close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand.

The transgression took place on August 30, and the Chinese troops returned from the area after spending few hours.

The incident in Tawang came in the midst of continuing stand-off between Indian and Chinese militaries in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months.

India has significantly bolstered its military deployment in all sensitive areas along the nearly 3,500-km LAC including in the Tawang sector following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

