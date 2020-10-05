Indian diaspora objects to invitation to 'bigot' Tejasvi Surya as speaker at Germany conference

The Indian diaspora in Germany has issued an objection to the invitation extended to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to speak at a startup conference in Hamburg.

A letter issued by a section of Indians in Germany to the Consul General of India in Hamburg via a report by TwoCircles says "With regards India Startup conference 2020 event to be conducted on 7th October, the Consulate General of India has invited a highly polarising figure from Indian Politics -Tejaswi Surya to an event that appears to be inclusive in nature for Indians of all faiths. It brings into question the spirit with which the event is conducted whether it is for all Indians or only for those who endorse or are fine with the polarizing, abhorrent and dehumanizing views held by Tejaswi Surya, which goes against the diverse community of Indians in Germany. It is extremely concerning to see an official platform is being given for such a controversial figure which will achieve nothing but further division and right-wing radicalisation on the German soil."

The letter also quotes some of Tejasvi Surya's controversial tweets, including one where he blamed the BJP's loss in Jayanagar to a consolidation of the Muslim vote and called for the party to become a 'real' Hindu party, and one where he claimed that 'anti-India forces' have united to stop Modi, and declared that only people who are with Modi are with India.

The letter also says that Surya has clear agenda against 'non-Hindu' communities, which is in contravention to the European ethos of equality, diversity and inclusivity. It also says that his agenda stands in contravention to European responsibility under international Law, most notably, UDHR, ICRD, ICCPR, EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, Directive 2000/78/EC and COM(2008)462.

"As a progressive voice from the Indian diaspora community from Europe and the world, we request you to not provide a bigoted person like Tejaswi Surya an official platform in Germany. Giving such platform will jeopardise the secular and democratic ethos of Europe," the letter said.

The letter calls the Consul General to redact the invitation issued to Tejasvi Surya, invite speakers with diverse backgrounds and experiences, and remain true to the European values of inclusiveness, dignity and human rights for all.