Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre

Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre

The MoU was signed by the SAC and the Indian Navy to further meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in the future

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 05:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Navy on Friday inked a pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad on data sharing and cooperation on satellite-based naval applications.

Navy officials said both the organisations will have a common platform of mutual cooperation, wherein the scientific advancements by the SAC would be synergised into the Indian Navy's efforts to protect the country's maritime interests.

"The broad area of cooperation includes sharing of observational data, exploitation of SAC's weather products and processing of satellite data towards the development of new tools as well as calibration and validation of ocean models.

"The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the SAC and the Indian Navy to further meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in the future," said an official. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Navy
ISRO
India News

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 