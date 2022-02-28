Indian Railways resumes sale of general tickets

In a big relief to passengers, the Indian Railways on Monday resumed the sale of general tickets and allowed passengers to board unreserved coaches.

Earlier, the railways had turned unreserved coaches into reserved ones to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The latest decision has been taken in the wake of a possible rush ahead of Holi.

"In regular trains, General coaches shall be earmarked as reserved or unreserved as these were prevailing during the pre-pandemic period. For example, if a train had 4 unreserved GS (General Sitting) coaches during the pre-pandemic period, but are now being operated as 2S (second sitting) reserved class, these shall be restored as unreserved coaches with effect from Advance Reservation Period (120 days hence) or no booking date (date from which no passenger has booked reserved ticket in 2S class)," the railways said.

However, if a train had few GSCZ or similar types of coaches running as reserved second sitting coaches (2S class) in pre-Covid times, these shall continue as reserved sitting coaches even now.

"In holiday specials or other special trains, general coaches shall be reserved or unreserved as prevailing during the pre-pandemic period," said the railways.

