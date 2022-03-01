Indian student in Ukraine killed in Kharkiv shelling

Indian student in Ukraine killed in Kharkiv shelling: MEA

The Foreign Secretary has called Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 01 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 15:22 ist

An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

 

The student's identity is not yet known.

The Foreign Secretary has called Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones, Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied Russian President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains after he last week launched the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Staging a push for the capital, Russia has massed a convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment that stretches about 40 miles (64 km), U.S. satellite company Maxar said late on Monday.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update on Tuesday, adding that Russia had increased its use of artillery.

"The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties." it said.

Russian forces were attacking on several fronts and Ukrainian officials reported a bombardment of Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, had killed dozens of civilians.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

