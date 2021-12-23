India's 60% eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Centre

India on Thursday achieved a new milestone in the fight against Covid pandemic as over 60 per cent of the total eligible population is now vaccinated with both doses of vaccines, said the government.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded public health workers, medical professionals, and citizens from all across the country for making this feat possible.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India," tweeted Mandaviya. In the same tweet, he said, "Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now."

Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India 🇮🇳 Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/cts7lR8SzA — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crore with the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours as per the health ministry provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday. This has been achieved through 1,47,94,783 sessions.

India on Thursday registered 7,495 fresh Covid cases and 434 deaths in a span of 24 hours. With the addition of the new deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 4,78,759.

India's active caseload is presently at 78,291. The active caseload constitutes 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 236 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positives, 104 have been discharged. So far 16 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

