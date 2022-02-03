India's daily Covid-19 cases rise to 1.72 lakh

India's daily Covid-19 cases rose to 1,72,433 on Thursday, up by 11,047 infections since Wednesday, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three key players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for Covid-19. Saini is also on standby list.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: