India's daily Covid-19 cases rise to 1.72 lakh

India's daily Covid-19 cases rose to 1,72,433 on Thursday, up by 11,047 infections since Wednesday, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as three key players -- senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.
Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for Covid-19. Saini is also on standby list.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst
Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art
Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study
DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman
Legalise sports betting, criminalise fixing
B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient
Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement
Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India