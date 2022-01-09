1.59L new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate above 10%

India's daily surge continues: 1.59 lakh new Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally at 3,623

The daily positivity rate was pushed to 10.21 per cent and the active caseload stands at 5,90,611

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 09 2022, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 09:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 new Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

The daily positivity rate rose to 10.21 per cent. Active caseload stands at 5,90,611.

From 27 states and UTs, 3,623 Omicron cases have been reported so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409. The more transmissible Omicron variant is leading a fresh surge of coronavirus in the country, with cases skyrocketing from 10,000 to over a lakh in just a week.

In the past 24 hours, 40,863 recoveries were recorded, taking total recoveries to 3,44,53,603.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,83,790.

