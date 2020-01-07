India's daughters will get justice: Nirbhaya's mother

Parents of Nirbhaya, who was gang-raped and murdered, on Tuesday, expressed happiness at a judge issuing death warrants against four convicts, saying their execution will restore the faith of women in law.

The victim's mother Asha Devi said January 22, the date set by the judge for hanging, will be a "big day" for her.

"This will reinforce people's faith in the judiciary. My daughter will get justice, daughters of the country will get justice," she said.

Her father Badrinath Singh said, "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January. This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes," he said.

Several political leaders also welcomed the court order with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that people were satisfied with the release of the death warrants against the culprits. "It took seven years. This arrangement has to be changed. Such a system has to be implemented that rapists should be hanged in six months," he tweeted.

Separately, he said the decision has fulfilled a "long-term wish" of Delhiites. "I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this, that they will not be spared and the law will take its course in their case," he said.

"Justice delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith on the judiciary," BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said, "In an open and shut case like Nirbhaya's if it can take 7yrs, then, what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear? It calls for introspection for the political class and the legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "Justice is served! A death warrant for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case sends across a powerful message. An empowering moment for the women of India."

Cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Finally! India's daughter gets Justice. #Nirbhaya."