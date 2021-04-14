India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  Apr 14 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 13:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as its values are embodied in our social life," Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conference.

The Centre unveiled the new National Education Policy (NEP) last year.

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.

He said the role of skilled youth is continuously increasing as India walks the path of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

"Babasaheb Ambedkar has given a strong foundation for us to take forward all our democratic values after the independence," Modi said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The city-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University hosted the event.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the meet.

