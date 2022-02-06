India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a long legacy tunes and melodies that will resound in the ears of Indians for decades to come.

She was back on the ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her had said.

Lata Didi, as the 92-year-old is known, was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19, coupled with pneumonia infection.

On January 29, she showed signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation at the ICU, however, she was again put on ventilator.

Didi was given the title of India's nightingale with a long career that started in 1942 and has spanned over seven decades. A recipient of the coveted Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, she had over 30,000 songs to her credit.

Born on October 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is the eldest daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi musician and his Gujarati wife Shevanti, and has four siblings—Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, all legendary and in the field of music.

