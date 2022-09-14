India's outlook has never been expansionist: Vice President Dhankhar

India's outlook has never been expansionist throughout its history and the concept of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” represents the core value of its civilisational ethos, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.
Delivering a lecture on 'India's core values interests and objectives' at the National Defence College here, the vice president said that the preamble to the Constitution enumerates many of our core values.
Also Read | Farmers are cornerstone of India's food security: V-P Dhankhar in Nuakhai greetings
Referring to the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative launched during the Covid-19 pandemic where vaccines were provided to many nations, he said India believes in “vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (treat the world as one family).
Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu