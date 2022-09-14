India's outlook has never been expansionist: Vice President Dhankhar

India's outlook has never been expansionist throughout its history and the concept of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” represents the core value of its civilisational ethos, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

Delivering a lecture on 'India's core values interests and objectives' at the National Defence College here, the vice president said that the preamble to the Constitution enumerates many of our core values.

Referring to the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative launched during the Covid-19 pandemic where vaccines were provided to many nations, he said India believes in “vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (treat the world as one family).

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades.