India's purpose to maintain balance by amity: Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India had an ever-lasting purpose of maintaining universal balance through peace and amity.

Addressing a function here, Bhagwat said the 'dharm' was India's purpose which would be relevant as long as the world exists and this makes India a nation with an eternal and ever-lasting mission.

"But, the purpose of India is ever-lasting. What is the purpose of India? India's purpose is to maintain universal balance through fostering peace, amity and harmony.... As long as the world exists, 'dharm' shall remain relevant and this is what makes India eternal and everlasting," he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by NCC Group which felicitated Deendayal Research Institute, set up under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, with the 'NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar'.

A company release said a cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the Institute on the occasion.