India's unemployment rate rose to 7.83% in April

Unemployment rate was the highest in Haryana at 34.5 per cent followed by Rajasthan at 28.8 per cent

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 02 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 21:58 ist
The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 9.22 per cent compared to 8.28 per cent in March. Credit: iStock Photo

The unemployment rate in the country grew to 7.83 per cent in April from 7.60 per cent in March, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 9.22 per cent compared to 8.28 per cent in March, the data released on Monday showed.

In the rural area, the unemployment rate was at 7.18 per cent in April compared to 7.29 per cent in the previous month.

Unemployment rate was the highest in Haryana at 34.5 per cent followed by Rajasthan at 28.8 per cent, Bihar 21.1 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 15.6 per cent, the data showed.

CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI that it is important to note that the labour force participation rate and the employment rate also increased in April.

"This is a good development," Vyas said.

The employment rate rose from 36.46 per cent to 37.05 per cent in April, he added. 

India News
Unemployment

