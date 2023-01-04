Drunk man pees on female passenger on Air India flight

Inebriated man urinates on female co-passenger on a Delhi-bound Air India flight, DGCA seeks report

DGCA on Wednesday said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 04 2023, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 11:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident of a passenger urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi.

The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action.

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger during the flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said it has reported the incident to the police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party.

"We are seeking a report from the airline and shall take action against those found negligent," a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

An airline official said it has set up an internal committee to look into the incident and take appropriate action.

"We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another. ... We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process," the spokesperson added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
New York
New Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 