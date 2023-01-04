Drunk man pees on female passenger on Air India flight

Inebriated man urinates on female co-passenger on a Delhi-bound Air India flight, plaint filed

Air India has lodged a police complaint and constituted an internal committee recommending putting the male passenger on a 'no fly' list

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 04 2023, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 09:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An inebriated man urinated on a female co-passenger in business class onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight. The incident reportedly took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to New Delhi, India.

Air India has lodged a police complaint and constituted an internal committee recommending putting the male passenger on a 'no fly' list, ANI reported citing an Air India official. A decision is awaited on the same. 

More to follow....

