Infected with Covid-19? You can take vaccine three months after recovery

The Centre on Wednesday said those infected with Covid-19 can take the vaccine three months after recovery.
If a person is infected with Covid-19 after the first dose, the second dose will have to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness.
It also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women.
No screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be done prior to the Covid-19 vaccination.
More to follow...
