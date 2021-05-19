Infected with Covid-19? You can take vaccine three months after recovery

The Centre on Wednesday said those infected with Covid-19 can take the vaccine three months after recovery.

If a person is infected with Covid-19 after the first dose, the second dose will have to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness.

It also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

No screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be done prior to the Covid-19 vaccination.

More to follow...