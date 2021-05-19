Infected with Covid-19? Take vaccine after 3 months

Infected with Covid-19? You can take vaccine three months after recovery

It also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 19 2021, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 16:38 ist
No screening of recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be done prior to vaccination. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Centre on Wednesday said those infected with Covid-19 can take the vaccine three months after recovery.

If a person is infected with Covid-19 after the first dose, the second dose will have to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness. 

It also recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women. 

No screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be done prior to the Covid-19 vaccination. 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 