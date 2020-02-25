Insurgency, corruption in Northeast things of past: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said insurgency, corruption and protected road blockades in the Northeastern region are things of past ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power over five years ago.

Singh, Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), said the prime minister, through some revolutionary decisions, accomplished several achievements like the Indo-Bangladesh land agreement for exchange of enclaves, Bodo peace accord and pact for the permanent settlement of the Bru refugees.

"Revolutionary transformation has been witnessed in the Northeast over the last five years. Insurgency related violence, protracted road blockades and news of corruption are virtually things of the past now," he said addressing the North East Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Conclave 2020 here.

Singh said the region is fast emerging as favourite destination for the start-ups from across India.

The minister said the focus of the prime minister is, on the one hand to develop the Northeast and bring it at par with the more developed states of the country, and at the same time, also address the "Act East" policy of the government.

He said, to a great extent, the "Act East" policy will be accomplished essentially through Northeast because of the common priorities, common requirements, common trade preferences and common culture.

Singh referred to incredible initiatives of the last over five years under the directions of Modi which not only put the development activity on fast track, but also bridged the psychological gap existing between the people of the Northeast and the rest of India.