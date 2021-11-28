Intensive containment, increase vaccination: Centre to states on Omicron

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to states/UTs over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, asking them to enforce intensive containment & active surveillance measures and also increase coverage of vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in the wake of emergence of the Omicron variant that has been described as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, while states such as Gujarat and Karnataka have imposed measures to track possible incoming cases.

More details awaited.

