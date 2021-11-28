Containment, more vax: Centre to states on Omicron

Intensive containment, increase vaccination: Centre to states on Omicron

States have also been asked to increase coverage of vaccination

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to states/UTs over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, asking them to enforce intensive containment & active surveillance measures and also increase coverage of vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in the wake of emergence of the Omicron variant that has been described as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, while states such as Gujarat and Karnataka have imposed measures to track possible incoming cases.

More details awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 