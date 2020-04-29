Irrfan Khan cared for migrants in his last days

Irrfan Khan cared for migrants in his last days

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 18:23 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Even as he was putting up the final battle against cancer, actor Irrfan Khan was caring for the migrants who were stranded across India during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One of his last tweets was on it - and he posted it on the microblogging site on April 9.

Tagging Gram Seva Sangh, Irrfan wrote that he will be supporting the ‘Friday Fast’ on April 10 – a 12-hour fast from 6 am to 6 pm – for the cause of the migrant labourers.

"I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots #gramsevasangha #oneworld," the late actor had said on Twitter.

COVID-19
Irrfan Khan
Lockdown
Twitter

