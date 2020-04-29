Irrfan Khan cared for migrants in his last days

Even as he was putting up the final battle against cancer, actor Irrfan Khan was caring for the migrants who were stranded across India during the COVID-19 lockdown.
One of his last tweets was on it - and he posted it on the microblogging site on April 9.
Tagging Gram Seva Sangh, Irrfan wrote that he will be supporting the ‘Friday Fast’ on April 10 – a 12-hour fast from 6 am to 6 pm – for the cause of the migrant labourers.
"I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots #gramsevasangha #oneworld," the late actor had said on Twitter.
