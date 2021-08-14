Is this India’s 74th or 75th Independence Day?

India is gearing up for its Independence Day on August 15 but before the feeling of patriotism and celebrations comes a math-related confusion: Which Independence Day is it?

Is India celebrating its 74th or 75th Independence Day this year? According to the official website of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by the Ministry of Culture in March, the celebrations for the 75th Independence Day kicked off on March 12, 2021 in a 75-week countdown and will end after a year on August 15, 2022. This indicates that India finishes 74 years since freedom. But the confusion persists.

Also Read — Patriotic films you can stream and watch this Independence Day

Here’s how you can get rid of it.

India won its hard-fought independence from over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. This means that on August 15, 1948, India celebrated the first year of freedom, 10 years on August 15, 1958, 20 years in 1968 and, consequently, 70 years in 2017.

Therefore, India is celebrating 74 years of freedom from the British rule in 2021. But if we calculate the number of Independence Days India has celebrated, it will be 75 since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.

The Prime Minister is expected to hoist the flag at the Red Fort and address the nation on Sunday.