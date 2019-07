The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 (Moon Chariot 2) aka Baahubali, with onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III-M1), launched at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state, on July 22, 2019. Here's what you need to know about this historical lift-off: