IT Ministry launches smart-board to monitor programmes

The IT Ministry on Thursday launched an 'automated real time performance smart-board' which will act as single-window access for Centre, state or district-specific projects implemented by the Ministry.

The smart-board, which was inaugurated by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, will enhance analysis through data integration by consolidating multiple data sources into one centralised, easy-to-access platform.

This automated real-time performance smart-board is expected to promote transparency and enhance ease of working.

"The government is implementing different welfare programmes/schemes at various levels for citizens' benefit. Effective monitoring and measurement of the outcome and impact of such programmes/schemes is imperative at different levels through identified Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)," an official release said.

During an event to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prasad also unveiled the 'Digital Charkha', an art installation at the IT Ministry.

"...the Digital Charkha is an amalgamation of the traditional design with a digital spin. The wheel of the Charkha is made up of interlinked digital grids in place of fine threads thus portraying that the core of Digital India is embedded in Gandhian philosophy of equality, unity, corruption-free and empowerment of ordinary citizens," the release said.